The strongest step Kim could promise during a second summit may be abandoning his long-range missile programme targeting the US mainland. That step, if realised, would trigger a strong backlash from many in South Korea and Japan, which are within the striking distance of North Korea’s short- and medium-range missiles. In return, Kim is seeking to get UN sanctions lifted. He also wants better relations with the United States to try to revive his country’s moribund economy to pave the way for a prolonged rule by his family, experts say.