New York: An Indian-origin couple, who headed a tech company, and their teen daughter have been found dead in Massachusetts State and the local prosecutor said it was likely a "domestic issue incident".

The prosecutor, Michael Morrissey, identified them on Friday as Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, and said the incident happened on Thursday evening.

He told reporters that at the house "there was no sign of any kind of a break-in," and, therefore, he added, "I am led to believe that it is safe to tell you it's probably a domestic issue incident."

He said that a gun was found next to Rakesh Kamal, but would not say how they died.

But Morrissey added that previously "there's been no police reports, there's been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighbourhood that I'm aware of".

CEO of EduNova

Teena Kamal, who had graduated from Delhi University and studied at Harvard University, was the CEO of EduNova, according to the American Red Cross, which said that she was on the board of directors of its Massachusetts chapter.

The Better Business Bureau, which showed her as the CEO, listed "Rick" Kamal as President of the company.

WBZ TV in Boston said that according to investigators a relative went to the house to check on the family, saw someone dead and called police.

Financial problems

There were indications of the family facing financial problems with Boston 25 News TV reporting that Teena Kamal had filed for bankruptcy in a federal court last year.

It said that she later sold the house for $3 million even though it was valued at $6.8 million.

The palatial house in Dover, about 30 km from Boston has 27 rooms, according to WCVB TV.

On TV newscasts, the house appeared to be decorated with lights and Christmas ornaments.

No outside involvement

Earlier, Morrissey's spokesperson David Traub issued a statement that "the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence".

Morrissey said that Ariana Kamal was a student at Middlebury College in neighbouring Vermont State.

Boston 25 TV reported that Middlebury College said that she was "a brilliant student and an amazing singer" enrolled in her first year.

According to NBC10 TV in Boston, Milton Academy, said that she had graduated from the high school this year and her mother was the president of the parents' association.

'Loss to community'

Calling the deaths "a devastating loss to our community," the school said, "Aria was a sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realise her full potential."

It added that her mother "was a committed and caring advocate for both parents and students at Milton".

The Massachusetts chapter of the American Red Cross said on its website that she had worked at Aegis Software Corp, EMC Corporation, and Fidelity Investments, and held three patents.

In a statement quoted by WCVB, the American Red Cross said it "is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Dover".