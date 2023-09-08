Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley polled above President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new survey, although she is currently a distant fourth in a crowded Republican field dominated by Donald Trump.
Haley was the choice of 49 per cent of voters, compared to 43 per cent for Biden, even as the president was essentially tied with other Republicans, including Trump, in the In the CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday.
Haley's lead came in large part because she won more support among White voters with college degrees, a key demographic in the Democratic coalition.
The poll showed voters split between Trump at 47 per cent and Biden at 46 per cent, with Trump doing better among White voters, men, and voters without a college degree. Biden fared better among voters of color, college graduates, young people and women.
Biden was tied at 47 per cent with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. His 47-46 per cent leader over entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was within the survey's margin of error, as was former Vice President Mike Pence's 46-44 per cent lead over Biden.
The poll of 1,259 registered voters nationwide was conducted Aug. 25-31, after the first Republican presidential debate. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points.