Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City today for an expected arraignment tomorrow following his indictment by a grand jury. The indictment is sealed but a grand jury has heard evidence of money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Image Credit: AFP
An aircraft carrying former President Donald Trump is directed on the runway after arrival at LaGuardia Airport in New York Monday, April 3, 2023
Image Credit: AP
Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by John Taggart
Image Credit: The Washington Post
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday afternoon
Image Credit: Washington Post by Aristide Economopoulos
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Image Credit: AP
Law enforcement officers sweep the perimeter near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse after former U.S. President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S, April 3, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
New York police officers set up barricades outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A protester holds a sign near Trump Tower, before the former president arrived, in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Image Credit: AP
An anti-Trump protester demonstrates while Trump supporters gesture outside Trump Tower after former US President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
A lone Trump supporter stands in front of Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Image Credit: AP
Members of the New York City Clergy Association hold an evening prayer for peace in front of Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Image Credit: AFP
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump protests outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP