LOS ANGELES: A Hawaii airport was briefly evacuated after a Japanese man was found with two inert grenades in his hand luggage, police said following his arrest.

Officers cleared the terminal on Tuesday while a bomb squad moved in to investigate the suspicious items, which were picked up on an X-ray machine.

“The Hilo International Airport experienced a brief halt in operations” for little over an hour, Hawaii police said in a statement.

The bomb squad “determined the items to be inert grenades,” police reported, meaning they were not dangerous.

A 41-year-old Japanese man was arrested on a “terroristic threatening” charge and remains in custody, the force said.

“Police remind the public that replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in checked and carry-on baggage.”

Inert grenades are replicas or training devices designed to simulate the size, weight, and general appearance of real grenades without containing explosives or other hazardous materials. They are typically used for training purposes by military and law enforcement personnel to practice handling, throwing, and other tactical maneuvers without the risks associated with live grenades.