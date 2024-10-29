Washington: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been in space for nearly five months, extended her warmest wishes for Diwali to those celebrating the festival in the United States and around the globe.

In a video message shared from the International Space Station (ISS), the Indian-origin astronaut said that this year she had the unique opportunity to observe Diwali from 260 miles above Earth and reminisced about her father's efforts to keep their cultural roots alive by teaching her and her family about Diwali and other Indian festivals.

"Greetings from the ISS," Williams said. "I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world."

"This year I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the earth on the ISS...My father kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals," she further said.

She emphasised the festival's message of hope and renewal, saying that Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails.

Williams also expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their participation in the Diwali festivities and for recognising the contributions of the community.

"Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails...Thank you to the President and the Vice President for celebrating Diwali with our community today and for recognising the many contributions of our community," she said.

The message was particularly poignant as it came during a special Diwali celebration held at the White House.

Notably, Sunita Williams along with her fellow astronaut Butch Willmore have been at the ISS since June. The pair had launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6.

A decision was made to return Starliner to Earth without its crew, and the spacecraft successfully returned on September 6 after NASA in August said that it was "too risky" to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth.