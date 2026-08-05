From Carter to Trump: Why Washington keeps getting Iran wrong

As his administration struggles to secure an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while warning Tehran against defying US demands, historians and former diplomats say Trump has joined a long line of presidents who have failed to fully understand how Iran’s leadership thinks and negotiates.

According to a New York Times analysis, every US president since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution has wrestled with the same challenge: Dealing with a political system where ultimate authority rests not with elected officials but with a powerful religious leadership whose ideology often leaves little room for compromise with Washington.

His administration believes a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz may be within reach. Yet Tehran continues insisting on collecting shipping fees that Trump has repeatedly rejected, prolonging uncertainty in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

“He has been both the most desirous of making a deal with Iran, and the one who used the most force against it. He has found that neither got him what he wanted.”

Instead, the initiative became the Iran-Contra scandal, while the promised moderates never materialised. The CIA later concluded the intermediary who promoted the plan had been fraudulent.

Yet even that landmark deal failed to transform the relationship. Iran accepted limits on its nuclear activities but resisted broader political rapprochement, while Trump’s withdrawal from the accord in 2018 eventually helped unravel it.

“They tend to read our sense of urgency as a form of leverage. We always seem in a hurry to get things done. They operate under the premise that time serves their interests more than ours.”

Trump entered the conflict believing military pressure could quickly force Iran into sweeping concessions. Instead, Tehran has continued negotiating over issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear programme while rejecting many of Washington’s broader demands.

If history is any guide, the New York Times concludes, Trump’s frustrations are not unique. Rather, they are the latest chapter in a decades-long struggle by successive American presidents to understand — and influence — one of Washington’s most resilient geopolitical rivals.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.