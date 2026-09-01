"In May 2011 -- mere weeks before he filed his application to naturalise as a U.S. citizen -- Singh, a taxicab driver at the time, drove a female passenger who fell asleep during her ride home to a location with no witnesses. When his passenger awoke, she found Singh on top of her with a knife against her throat. He threatened her, bound and gagged her, blindfolded her, removed her clothes, and raped her. Afterwards, the victim escaped from the cab and ran to someone in the streets at dawn for help. Singh concealed these acts throughout his naturalisation proceedings, leading to his becoming a U.S. citizen on Oct. 19, 2011. After naturalising, Singh was convicted in New York of Rape in the First Degree and Kidnapping in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony and sentenced to 20 years in prison," the release said.