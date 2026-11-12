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Four shot in Washington neighbourhood near White House

Police seal off Logan Circle as officers respond to multiple shooting reports

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AP
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File photo: A Washington Metropolitan Police Department vehicle moves through an intersection with lights and sirens in Washington.
File photo: A Washington Metropolitan Police Department vehicle moves through an intersection with lights and sirens in Washington.
AP

Washington: Four people were shot in a trendy Washington, D.C., neighbourhood within walking distance of the White House early Thursday, said police, who were responding to multiple locations.

The shootings were reported in Logan Circle, about 1 mile north of the White House. No other details are immediately available, including the exact location of the shooting, police Officer Nathan Clarke said.

Police urged people to avoid the area of the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes a VIDA fitness center, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and residences and is around the corner from a Whole Foods supermarket. Much of the block was cordoned off.

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Streets around the area also were blocked off during a massive police response to the scene. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it sent agents to the scene to help.

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