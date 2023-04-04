New York: Donald Trump, the former president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, pleaded not guilty in a history-making moment for the United States on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump, the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges, sat with his hands folded at the defense table as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.

"Not guilty," Trump, 76, said when asked how he pleaded.

He said nothing as he entered the courtroom or when he left roughly an hour later. Trump previously called the charges politically motivated.

"We're going to fight it. We're going to fight it hard," Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, told reporters after the arraignment, adding that Trump was frustrated, upset and angry about the charges.

"But I'll tell you what - he's motivated. And it's not going to stop him. And it's not going to slow him down. And it's exactly what he expected," Blanche added.

Released from custody

The former president was later released from custody without any pre-trial restrictions at a historic arraignment.

The judge, Juan Merchan, added during the hour-long hearing that a trial could potentially start in January 2024, although Trump's lawyers indicated they would rather push it back to the spring.

Trump was due to return to Florida and deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said.

Taken together, the charges carry a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison under New York law but an actual prison sentence if he is convicted at a trial would almost certainly be far less than that.

While falsifying business records in New York on its own is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is elevated to a felony punishable by up to four years in prison when done to advance or conceal another crime.

The motorcade of Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, on the day of his court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, in New York. Image Credit: REUTERS

What the 34 charges against Trump mean Here's what we know about the newly unsealed indictment:



■ What are the charges against Trump?



Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records under Article 175 of the New York Penal Law.

Falsifying business records is a felony in New York when there is an "intent to defraud" that includes an intent to "commit another crime or to aid or conceal" another crime. In this case, prosecutors will have to prove that Trump is guilty of maintaining false business records with the intent to hide the $130,000 payment in the days before the 2016 election to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged 2006 affair.



■ Does that mean Trump is charged with 34 different crimes?



No, the indictment lists 34 felony counts. Each count represents a separate instance of alleged misconduct, but not a different crime.



■ What are the likely punishments for those charges?



If convicted on the felony bookkeeping fraud charges, Trump faces a sentence of up to four years for each count.

The charge does not carry a mandatory prison sentence, however. Even if convicted on all counts, Trump would not necessarily face jail time. As a first-time offender with no criminal record, legal experts say, Trump is unlikely to be sentenced to prison.



■ Do we know how Trump will respond to the charges?



Trump pleaded not guilty during the arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. His lawyer Joe Tacopina said Sunday that the former president will eventually move to have the charges dismissed.

$130,000 payment

The Manhattan grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that indicted Trump heard evidence about a $130,000 payment made to Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump has denied having had sexual relationships with either woman, but has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen.

Bragg, a Democrat, was due to give a news conference later on Tuesday.

Trump earlier held his fist in the air in a gesture to reporters as he departed his New York residence at Trump Tower in a motorcade bound for the courthouse. He exhibited little emotion when he waved to a crowd assembled outside the courthouse.

'Seems so SURREAL'

From his motorcade, Trump posted on social media: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America." Trump surrendered to Bragg's office before the arraignment began in Justice Juan Merchan's court. At an arraignment, a defendant hears charges and can enter a plea. Trump was fingerprinted but no mugshot photo was taken, according to a Twitter post by a New York Times reporter.

In other social media posts ahead of the arraignment, Trump renewed his attacks on Merchan, who last year presided over a trial in which Trump's real estate company was convicted of tax fraud.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, in November announced a bid to regain the presidency in 2024 in a bid to deny Democratic President Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020, a second term in the White House.

A photo taken by a photographer in the courtroom authorized by the judge showed Trump sitting at the defense table, flanked by his lawyers. Trump's lawyers had urged the judge to block any videography, photography and radio coverage, arguing it would worsen "an already almost circus-like atmosphere." The businessman-turned-politician has been a familiar figure for decades in New York, the city where he was raised, built his real estate business and became a celebrity.

People gather in a park as former US president Donald Trump is arraigned in lower Manhattan on April 4, 2023 in New York. Image Credit: AFP

Supporters outnumbering detractors

On a cool and sunny early spring day in the most-populous US city, Trump supporters and detractors were separated by barricades set up by police to try to keep order, though there were some confrontations.

"Let's keep it civil, folks," a police officer told them.

Hundreds of Trump supporters, at a park across from the Manhattan courthouse, cheered and blew whistles, outnumbering his detractors. The Trump critics held signs including one of Trump dressed in a striped jail uniform behind bars and another that read, "Lock Him Up." The White House remained mum on the drama in New York.

"I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one that we're just not commenting," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.