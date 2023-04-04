1 of 14
Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for his arraignment on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Donald Trump departs from Trump Tower on the day of his planned court appearance. Indicted last week, Trump is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges. Trump has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower. He is to turn himself in, facing historic day in New York court.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade exits Trump Tower in New York.
Donald Trump's motorcade drives on its way to Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. From his motorcade, Trump posted on social media: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."
The motorcade of former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York.
Former US president Donald Trump arrived for a historic court appearance in New York on Tuesday, facing criminal charges that threaten to upend the 2024 White House race.
Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, arrived at a Manhattan courthouse to be formally charged in a watershed moment as his supporters and detractors noisily rallied outside.
A photo taken by a photographer in the courtroom authorized by the judge showed Trump sitting at the defense table, flanked by his lawyers.
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges in New York
Former US president Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from three pre-election hush-money cases, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Judge releases Trump from custody without pre-trial restrictions. The judge, Juan Merchan, added during the hour-long hearing that a trial could potentially start in January 2024, although Trump's lawyers indicated they would rather push it back to the spring.
Trump was seen exiting the building and making his way to a waiting motorcade, just over two hours after arriving at the Manhattan court complex for the historic hearing.
The motorcade of former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.
