Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health

In this image provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control, a person holds an alligator, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Image Credit: AP

Chicago: Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.

An alligator swims in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. Image Credit: AP

The reptile, nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don't know why the animal, which is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, was on the loose in Chicago.

Frank Robb of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. Sections of the park were closed to the public Monday on Robb's recommendation, to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that could keep the animal in hiding.