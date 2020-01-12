An emergency alert issued by the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified “incident” at a nuclear plant is shown on a smartphone Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Toronto-area residents had a rude awakening Sunday after receiving a false alert about a nuclear power-plant emergency.

About an hour after people received mobile alerts about a supposed "incident" at the Pickering Nuclear Generation Station, plant operator Ontario Power Generation tweeted without explanation that the warning "was sent in error."

The alerts, including one by public-service site Alertable Canada, said the emergency applied to people within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the power plant, though it also went to people living farther away.