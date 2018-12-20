The reports prompted concerns among lawmakers and regulators in Europe and the United States about whether Facebook had a proper handle on the data of its more than 2.2 billion users worldwide. The revelations have spawned months of crisis for the Silicon Valley company, on top of other issues that the social network has faced, such as how it was manipulated by Russians to interfere in elections. Facebook’s top executives, including its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, have vowed to improve the site.