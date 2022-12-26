20221226 us storm
A man clears snow from his roof following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Amherst, New York. Image Credit: Reuters

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads. The massive storm has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

Snow blankets a neighborhoodi n Cheektowaga, New York. Image Credit: AP
Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, New York.
Snow plows clear the roads following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Lancaster, New York. Image Credit: Reuters
A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region on Main St. in Amherst, New York, U.S. Image Credit: Reuters
High winds and snow covers the streets and vehicles in Buffalo, New York. Image Credit: AP
A winter storm rolls through Western New York. It left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police and fire departments. Image Credit: AP
A giant tree lays across the intersection of West Delavan Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, New York.
An ambulance is left stranded on the road following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region on Main St. in Amherst, New York.
Vehicles are left stranded on the road following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Amherst, New York, U.S.