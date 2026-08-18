ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen dies at 93 from Parkinson’s disease

In 2026, ESPN employs more than 5,900 employees around the world, and programs eight U.S. television networks plus the sports programming on ABC, along with a mobile app and a burgeoning and direct-to-consumer service, a suite of radio programs and podcasts and social and digital feeds. The outlet, now controlled by Disney, with Hearst and the NFL counted as minority investors, is home to such sports staples as "Monday Night Football," the hot-talk show "First Take" and hours and hours of NFL and NBA telecasts, among other sports coverage," as per Variety.