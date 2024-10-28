New York: Elon Musk said he thinks he can cut at least $2 trillion from the federal budget, laying out his vision for substantial government spending cuts if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

"Your money is being wasted," Musk said Sunday at a rally for Trump in New York's Madison Square Garden. "We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocket book."

Trump has said he would ask Musk, the word's richest person and a major donor to the Republican nominee's campaign, to head up an effort to cut government spending, nicknamed the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a reference to a cryptocurrency Musk has embraced.

Critics have said this position would represent a conflict of interest for Musk. The companies he runs, including Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, have billions of dollars worth of federal contracts and have benefited from federal spending, including electric vehicle tax credits and infrastructure investments.

The $2 trillion target represents nearly a third of existing spending. The federal government spent $6.75 trillion in fiscal year 2024, according to the Treasury Department.

Cantor Fitzgerald LP's Howard Lutnick asked Musk on stage how much he could "rip out of" the budget under President Joe Biden and Trump's rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. Musk responded, "Well, I think we can do at least $2 trillion, yeah."

Trump on the campaign trail has talked about reducing the federal debt, but has not detailed specific programs he would curb. Instead, the Republican nominee has promised a long list of tax cuts aimed at key groups of voters, reductions that economists have warned would balloon the deficit.

Musk has spent at least $132 million to elect Trump and other Republicans in 2024, federal filings show. That level of giving has vaulted him into the upper echelon of political donors, making Musk one of the most prolific contributors of the entire 2024 cycle.

The contributions demonstrate how Musk, who has personally bristled at government regulations, is expanding his political influence network to include a potential future president and members of Congress.