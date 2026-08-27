El Niño is getting stronger — and climate change may be why

Scientists have long theorized that as the world warms, El Ninos would get stronger because they are based on ocean temperature differences compared to average. But observational records only goes back about 75 years, so scientists have previously said the data is too spotty for a trend. So scientists have looked for clues that indicate an El Nino without measuring water temperatures directly. Scientists, for example, have looked back at historical records of changes in weather around the world and figured out past El Ninos - such as the super-sized one in 1877 - due to the changes they cause across the globe.