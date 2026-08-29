GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Ecuador ex-president sentenced to 5 years for corruption

Court finds former president guilty in Coca Codo Sinclair corruption case

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ecuador's former president (2017–2021) Lenin Moreno speaks with the media as he leaves the National Court of Justice over a corruption case in Quito, on May 11, 2026.
Ecuador's former president (2017–2021) Lenin Moreno speaks with the media as he leaves the National Court of Justice over a corruption case in Quito, on May 11, 2026.
AFP-RODRIGO BUENDIA

An Ecuadoran court on Friday sentenced ex-president Lenin Moreno to five years in prison for accepting bribes from a Chinese company that built the country's biggest hydroelectric dam.

The prosecution said on X that Moreno, who governed from 2017 to 2021, was among 20 people convicted in the case involving the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair dam by China's Sinohydro.

Moreno was vice-president under socialist president Rafael Correa at the time of the alleged corruption, between 2007 and 2013.

He succeeded Correa, with the latter's backing, but later fell out with his mentor by shifting to the right and aligning himself more closely with the United States.

Moreno has already announced plans to appeal the court's ruling, which also saw his wife and other relatives sentenced to nearly three years in prison for complicity.

Prosecutors had sought a six-and-a-half-year prison term for Moreno.

The 73-year-old paraplegic, who served as the United Nations special envoy on disability issues, insisted Friday after the ruling that he had never received "a single cent" from Sinohydro.

He blamed the case on "the Correa regime," saying his former backer-turned-rival, who has also been convicted of corruption but lives in Belgium, "promised to take revenge on me."

Prosecutors say Sinohydro paid bribes totaling $76 million, around four percent of the cost of the hydroelectric project. 

Among those convicted alongside Moreno were two former managers of the power plant.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE leaders: There is something of the homeland in every woman, serenity, compassion, spirit and life.

UAE leaders salute women shaping the UAE’s next chapter

5m read
Some of the contenders for the UN's top post: Argentina's Rafael Grossi (top right), the current head of the UN nuclear watchdog, has been mentioned as the next possible UN Secretary General. Potentials candidates include (clockwise from top left) Ecuador's Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan, Grossi, Guyana's Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Senegal's Macky Sall and Chile's Michelle Bachelet.

Who are the candidates vying to lead the UN?

4m read
From right to left: Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Jitendra Vaidya, Suniel Shetty, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Dr Deepak Mittal, his wife DR Alpna Mittal and Siddharth Balachandran lead the pledge of loyalty and commitment to the UAE.

Watch: Indian expats and minister pledge loyalty to UAE

5m read
Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Lenin

Lenin OTT release: When and where to watch

2m read