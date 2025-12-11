'Double tap': US lawmakers ramp up scrutiny over boat strikes, with focus on killing of shipwrecked

US lawmaker Schumer on boat strikes video: ‘What the hell is Hegseth hiding?’
The Trump administration faces mounting congressional scrutiny over its aggressive boat strike campaign targeting alleged drug cartel vessels, which has resulted in at least 87 deaths across 22 documented operations since early September.
Lawmakers from both parties have demanded greater transparency, including unclassified intelligence, strike video/audio footage, and details on rules of engagement, amid reports of disproportionate force and potential violations of the rules of war.
Critics highlight a controversial "double tap" tactic used in one incident, where a follow-up strike killed two survivors clinging to wreckage after the initial attack, raising questions about adherence to international law and proportionality.
The campaign, authorised under President Trump's directives, aims to disrupt narcotics trafficking linked to Maduro-aligned groups like Tren de Aragua, but lacks publicly released evidence such as seized drugs or manifests.
Human Rights Watch and others have labelled the operations "lawless executions at sea," urging independent probes.
The White House defends the strikes as necessary to stem drug flows, citing classified surveillance of trafficking routes.
Congressional oversight hearings are slated for next week.
The killing of shipwrecked survivors is a textbook violation of the laws of war and constitutes a war crime.
Under international law, the act of targeting individuals who are "out of combat" (hors de combat) is explicitly prohibited under international law.
It also forms part of the US military's own rules of engagement.
Some legal experts say that action may have violated the laws governing the use of deadly military force.
International humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and customary international law, prohibits violence against those no longer taking part in hostilities, such as the shipwrecked.
The Second Geneva Convention specifically requires that shipwrecked members of armed forces be respected and protected.
The US military's Law of War Manual also identifies killing or mistreating shipwrecked persons as a war crime.
Lawmakers are demanding to get unedited video from the strikes, but Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told congressional leaders Tuesday he was still weighing whether to release it.
Hegseth provided a classified briefing for congressional leaders alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Critics, including Human Rights Watch, note no released physical evidence like seized drugs, independent verification, or cargo manifests.
The boat strikes (21+ by November, 83+ deaths) are deemed "lawless" without due process.
Experts say Venezuelan boats mainly carry cocaine to Europe, not US fentanyl.
A US Congressional oversight seeks audio/video for review.
On Wednesday, an oil tanker was seized by US forces off Venezuela, Trump announced.
It not immediately clear Wednesday who owned the tanker or what national flag it was sailing under, AP reported.
