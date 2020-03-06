Supporters left to contemplate if a woman could ever win election to highest office in US

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Democratic presidential candidate, listens to questions during a news conference in front of her house in Cambridge, on Thursday. Warren announced her exit from the presidential primary during the conference and did not immediately endorse another candidate. Image Credit: NYT

Cambridge: Elizabeth Warren attracted big crowds. She won rave reviews in nearly every debate. Her organisation was second to none. She developed plans, a strategy and a message. Yet when voting started, she not only lost, she lost by a lot.

Now as Warren, who ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, decides which of two male candidates to endorse, her supporters are left to contemplate a factor that many believe contributed significantly to her loss: She’s female.

“Gender in this race, you know, that is the trap question for every woman,” Warren told reporters gathered outside her house on Thursday. “If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner!’ And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’”

It felt like an echo from 2016, when a high-profile female candidate with strong qualifications fell short, and the loss renews questions about the perceptions of women in American politics and if, or how, those perceptions can be changed.

It’s not that Warren ran an error-free campaign. She had to apologise for previous claims of a Native American identity, struggled to explain her health-care plan and how it would be paid for, and her efforts to bridge the party’s liberal and centrist camps fell flat.

Little traction in party

But her male counterparts made big mistakes as well. And Warren was among six accomplished women who got little traction in a party that recaptured the House in 2018 with a record number of female candidates, elevated a woman as House speaker who regularly goes toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump, and ostensibly has a new sensitivity to gender issues.

The exit by Warren, who spent much of 2019 leading in many polls, was a reminder of four years ago, when Hillary Clinton’s loss sparked a national debate over whether a woman could ever win election to the country’s highest political office. Her departure came just days after another prominent female senator, Amy Klobuchar, dropped out.

Hillary Clinton, right, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a campaign rally at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on October 24, 2016. Image Credit: NYT

“Women will not be perceived by some as electable until we’re elected,” said Valerie Jarrett, a top adviser to former president Barack Obama and a friend of Warren’s. “I often say progress always seems impossible until it’s inevitable. There was certainly a time when our country might have thought that an African-American man was not electable. And what happened? We just kept trying.”

After campaigning energetically for more than a year, Warren finished no higher than third in any primary or caucus, and on Tuesday, she finished behind former vice-president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in her home state of Massachusetts.

Voters repeatedly told Warren’s campaign workers that Clinton’s shocking loss to Trump had spooked them, suggesting they blamed it on Clinton’s gender, rather than other factors like her moderate ideology failing to excite the Democratic base.

Variety of tactics

Warren’s campaign tried a variety of tactics to win support from voters who embraced her policies but could not quite believe that enough people would choose her over Trump, which her staff referred to as the “electability problem.”

She held massive rallies in New York, Seattle and St. Paul, Minnesota, intended to showcase her popularity. She disassembled a billionaire presidential candidate on a debate stage, effectively ending former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s White House bid, partly as a way to show how she’d potentially eviscerate Trump in the fall.

Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman in the United States, I almost cry, because I’m thinking, ‘I wish that were not true’ - Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives

Her campaign trained volunteers about how to talk about what aides called the “elephant in the room” when they campaigned door-to-door.

Warren herself on occasion sought to defuse the issue by speaking about it bluntly.

“Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” Warren said during a January debate. “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me!”

None of it worked.

Intangible attributes

“We’re comfortable with women leaders in the abstract,” said Jennifer Palmieri, who was Clinton’s communications director in 2016 and has written two books on gender in politics. “But once they actually start winning or getting close to power, that is when all of the sexism and unconscious gender bias kicks in.”

She recalled hearing Democrats four years ago talk about how they disliked Clinton but adored Warren. Once Warren was poised to take power, however, new questions arose about whether she lacked some intangible attribute needed to win the White House, Palmieri said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, California, on March 2, 2020. Americans saw a diverse group of female leaders pursuing the country’s highest office, and, for the first time in history, a majority of Democratic voters rejected them all. Image Credit: NYT

“It’s an unsatisfactory answer for people because it sounds so ridiculous to say, but we are not comfortable with women having very big ambitions,” Palmieri said.

Clinton’s defeat in 2016 devastated her supporters, and Warren’s withdrawal was similarly greeted Thursday with disappointment and frustration.

“The best candidate of them all had to quit,” former tennis star Martina Navratilova said via Twitter. “She had a plan for everything with one major thing missing - the ‘right’ sex... Let’s be real. This is not playing the gender card, it’s just a fact.”

Warren’s withdrawal also prompted other leading women in Washington to reflect on why the “highest and hardest” glass ceiling that Clinton once talked about was still intact.

“Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman in the United States, I almost cry, because I’m thinking, ‘I wish that were not true,’” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters. “I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States, and we came very close to doing that - [a] woman who was better qualified than so many people who have sought that office and even won it.”

Pelosi added that she believes there is “a certain element of misogyny” preventing women from rising.

Other factors at play

Still, the Democratic primary has been unusually complicated this year, and many argue that other factors besides sexism were at play in Warren’s fate. Her initial strategy rested on quickly consolidating the left, for example, but many liberals, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were more drawn to Sanders’ brand of fiery socialism.

Then Warren sought to present herself as a bridge-builder, challenging the notion that there were only centrist and a liberal “lanes” in the primary. “I thought that wasn’t right, but evidently I was wrong,” she said Thursday.

The best candidate of them all had to quit. She had a plan for everything with one major thing missing - the ‘right’ sex... Let’s be real. This is not playing the gender card, it’s just a fact. - Martina Navratilova, former tennis star

Warren was the remaining woman among a group that included Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, and Amy Klobuchar, along with self-help guru Marianne Williamson. Only Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, remains in the race, but she lags far behind Biden and Sanders.

Endorsement decision

The next big task facing Warren is deciding whether to endorse another candidate. She would have to choose between the two men remaining, both who whom have had their own issues with treatment of women.

On one side is Sanders, an ideological ally whose leadership style and management ability are questioned by many in Warren’s orbit. In 2016, Sanders faced complaints about how women on his staff were treated, and he ultimately apologized for that.

Or she could back Biden, who some women have accused of inappropriate touching, and who and has ties to the same corporate interests she reviles. She also could decide not to endorse.

Both camps have been reaching out to Warren’s team in some fashion since Wednesday, when she signalled she was reassessing her candidacy.

At a news conference Thursday outside her home in Cambridge, Warren told reporters she would not immediately make an endorsement in the presidential race but may do so in the future. She urged people to “take a deep breath” before moving on and pledged to keep battling for middle-class families.

“I have to think a lot about where is the best place for me to go to keep fighting those fights,” Warren said. “My job is to fight them as smartly and effectively as I can.”

Gender talk

Warren initially kept her messaging about gender low-key when on the campaign trail: She made “pinkie promises” with young girls who came to her town halls, for example, telling them she was running for president “because that’s what girls do.”

But late last year, as she lost some momentum and the number of women in the field dwindled, Warren began to talk more directly about gender, focusing on the wave of women who “came off the sidelines” after Trump’s inauguration and helped elect female candidates to Congress and other offices in 2018.

In January’s Democratic debate, moderators poked at a dispute that had been brewing for days between Warren and Sanders over a private meeting in 2018 during which Sanders reportedly said a woman could not win the presidency.