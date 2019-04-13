This photo of Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez crying as she and her mother, Sandra, are taken into custody by US border officials has won the World Press Photo award. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: A photograph of a toddler crying helplessly near the US-Mexico border has won the prestigious World Press Photo of the Year award.

Captured by Getty Images senior staff photographer John Moore, the image titled “Crying Girl on the Border” shows Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez crying as she and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, USA, on June 12, 2018.

World Press Photo foundation said on its website: “After this picture was published worldwide, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed that Yanela and her mother had not been among the thousands who had been separated by US officials”.

“Nevertheless, public outcry over the controversial practice resulted in President Donald Trump reversing the policy on June 20.”

The award was announced by the foundation at a ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday.

“I think this image touched many people’s hearts, as it did mine, because it humanises a larger story. When you see Yanela’s face, and she is more than two years old now, you really see the humanity and the fear of making such a long journey and crossing a border in the dead of night,” World Press Photo quoted Moore as saying.

Moore has photographed in 65 countries on six continents and was posted internationally for 17 years. Since returning to the US in 2008 he has focused on immigration and border issues.

According to the foundation’s website, the award honours the photographer “whose visual creativity and skills made a picture that captures or represents an event or issue of great journalistic importance in that year”.