Washington: Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for COVID-19, expanding a group of infections among the US president’s associates. Ex-White House adviser Kellyanne Conway also has the virus, as do two key Republican senators.
Trump went to hospital for coronavirus treatment and is receiving the antiviral drug Remdesivir. A top World Health Organisation official said the White House cluster needs to be properly investigated. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.