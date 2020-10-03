Copy of Virus_Outbreak_Trump_55398.jpg-e4d5f-1601712437743
In this October 13, 2018, file photo White House political director Bill Stepien, steps off Air Force One. Image Credit: AP

Washington: Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for COVID-19, expanding a group of infections among the US president’s associates. Ex-White House adviser Kellyanne Conway also has the virus, as do two key Republican senators.

1.1926765_712817493
Kellyanne Conway with Trump Image Credit: AFP

Trump went to hospital for coronavirus treatment and is receiving the antiviral drug Remdesivir. A top World Health Organisation official said the White House cluster needs to be properly investigated. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.