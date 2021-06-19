President Joe Biden urged unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated, warning that a highly transmissible variant of the virus could cause more deaths. The delta variant first found in India and now spread widely in the UK is expected to become the dominant strain in the US, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Americans can pack bags for European vacations as the European Union lifts travel curbs for residents of the US.
Non-essential travel between the US and Canada will be banned for another month despite mounting pressure from businesses on Justin Trudeau's government to ease restrictions.
Italy ordered a five-day quarantine and mandatory testing for travelers arriving from the U.K., including those that have been vaccinated. Germany reached a milestone in its campaign to subdue the pandemic with more than half the population at least partially inoculated.