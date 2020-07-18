Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration’s handling of the virus, saying it’s trying to hide the skyrocketing number of cases from public view.
Texas reported record deaths for a third straight day. The Texas Republican Party won a last-minute ruling allowing it to move thousands of delegates into Houston’s convention centre this weekend amid a coronavirus surge.
New Jersey’s virus transmission rate rose to the highest in weeks and Arizona infections accelerated. California ordered schools in hard-hit counties to hold classes remotely.
More US national retailers imposed in-store mask requirements. President Donald Trump told Fox News he supports mask wearing but would not impose a national mandate.
Biden said the official count of the toll remains hidden from view in a non-public database at a separate government agency overseen by the President’s political appointees.
“What he is doing is keeping detailed data from the group of scientists who could make best use of it: the men and women at the Centers for Disease Control,” the former vice president said in an emailed statement. “Donald Trump has waved the white flag and retreated in the face of the challenge of COVID-19. Now he is literally trying to hide.”