Washington: Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Thursday that Donald Trump has refused to boost efforts to combat the coronavirus even after he tested positive, accusing the US president of doing “nothing” to improve conditions for Americans.
“We’re in a situation where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what’s he doing? Nothing. He’s still not wearing masks,” Biden said during a televised town hall event being held live at the same time Trump was holding his own town hall on a different network.