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Colombian media outlet attacked with explosives

The authorities managed to capture two alleged perpetrators

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AFP
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A security guard with a dog inspects damage outside the RCN media network headquarters in Cali, Colombia, on November 11, 2026, after an explosive attack targeted the facility, causing property damage but no injuries, according to the broadcaster.
A security guard with a dog inspects damage outside the RCN media network headquarters in Cali, Colombia, on November 11, 2026, after an explosive attack targeted the facility, causing property damage but no injuries, according to the broadcaster.
AFP

An attack on a Colombian media network Wednesday caused property damage but no injuries, President Abelardo de la Espriella reported, with two suspects later arrested.

The explosive hurled at RCN's headquarters in the city of Cali came days after a bomb threat at the country's largest network Caracol, which was attributed to the ELN guerrilla group.

That scare prompted the government to reinforce security at media outlets, while Caracol staff evacuated its Bogota offices.

Large cracks ran through the pavement next to the RCN building on Wednesday, where police had gathered after the incident.

Broken glass and chunks of loose asphalt littered the area, an AFP journalist observed.

De la Espriella wrote on X that he had ordered security forces and intelligence agencies to "identify, locate and capture those responsible for this criminal act as soon as possible."

"The authorities managed to capture two alleged perpetrators," the presidency later stated.

Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer, is dealing with its highest levels of violence in a decade.

US-backed De la Espriella took office in August after campaigning on a promise to wage war on the country's myriad armed groups.

These groups frequently harass, intimidate and kidnap Colombian journalists who report on their activities.

At least 171 media workers have been killed in the South American country since 1977, according to the Foundation for Press Freedom.

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