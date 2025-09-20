CDC advisers decline to recommend COVID-19 shots for anyone

Health Secretary F. Kennedy Jr.’s panel declines to back jabs even for seniors
In a major shift, vaccine advisers appointed by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday declined to recommend COVID-19 shots for any age group this autumn, instead leaving the decision to individuals in consultation with a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, the Associated Press reported.
The move breaks from past guidance, when annual COVID-19 boosters were advised for nearly all Americans, similar to flu jabs.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already restricted this year’s vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, reserving them for adults over 65 or younger people at high risk. But in a series of narrow votes, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel went further, declining to endorse the shots even for seniors and other vulnerable groups.
Instead, the committee urged the CDC to emphasise vaccine risks more strongly on patient information sheets — a move criticised by outside health groups who said billions of doses have proven the shots safe.
At one stage, the panel considered requiring a prescription for the vaccines, but backed off after warnings that it would block access.
“I have to wait a year to see my primary care provider. It’s essentially going to be a barrier,” said Dr Cody Meissner of Dartmouth College, a panel member.
The chaotic meeting highlighted Kennedy’s influence on federal vaccine policy since taking office. A long-time vaccine sceptic, Kennedy has pushed to reshape how shots are evaluated and communicated.
Independent experts said they were relieved the panel stopped short of tighter restrictions but warned that dropping recommendations altogether will leave people uncertain.
“The good news is anyone can get this vaccine. The bad news is no one is encouraged to get it — even if you’re high-risk,” said Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dr Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics added that the debate fuelled mistrust and risked harming child vaccination rates.
Some states have already moved to guarantee access, concerned by the panel’s stance. Meanwhile, America’s Health Insurance Plans, a coalition of major insurers, confirmed its members will continue covering COVID-19 vaccines through 2026.
The final decision rests with CDC interim director Jim O’Neill, a Kennedy ally who recently replaced Susan Monarez after her dismissal.
COVID-19 remains a significant health risk. CDC figures show 32,000–51,000 Americans died from the virus last autumn and winter, with more than 250,000 hospitalisations. Seniors and unvaccinated young children remain the most vulnerable.
The vaccines, updated annually like flu shots, do not prevent all infections but continue to offer the strongest protection against severe illness and death. Yet uptake has been low: only 44% of seniors and 13% of children were up to date last year.
Friday’s meeting saw committee members challenge CDC safety data and cite mouse studies or unproven concerns. The panel agreed the CDC should expand risk information on vaccine leaflets.
One known rare side effect, myocarditis, remains on the label. A researcher told the panel his study into genetic links to the condition was cut short after the Trump administration cancelled funding in 2021.
For now, the CDC advisers’ decision leaves Americans without clear national guidance.
“I don’t think the effects on access are as dramatic as they could have been,” said Dr Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. “But the uncertainty and loss of trust will only deepen.”
— With inputs from AP
