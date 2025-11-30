GOLD/FOREX
California shooting: 4 killed, 10 wounded in Stockton banquet hall attack

Shooting inside banquet hall sharing parking with other businesses.

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.
Shutterstock.

STOCKTON: Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications "suggest this may have been a targeted incident," Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.

Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

