GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Brown University mass shooter admits crimes in clip, DOJ says

Authorities found a video of suspected gunman Claudio Valente admitting to the shootings

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
This image provided by Providence Police Dept. shows surveillance images of Claudio Neves Valente, a suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University. (Providence Police Dept. via AP)
This image provided by Providence Police Dept. shows surveillance images of Claudio Neves Valente, a suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University. (Providence Police Dept. via AP)
AP

The self-described "animal" behind a mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor admitted to the crimes in a video made after the spree but gave no motive, authorities said Tuesday.

Gunman Claudio Neves Valente killed two people and wounded nine at the Ivy League school before also killing a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with whom he had previously studied, two days later.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said that while searching a storage unit to where Neves Valente apparently fled and later killed himself, they found a video of him admitting to the shootings.

"I particularly like Trump's shit, to have — have called me an animal, which is true. I am an animal and he is also, but uhm, I have no love — I have no hatred towards America," he said according to the DOJ transcript translated from Portuguese.

At the height of the days-long manhunt for the shooter, US President Donald Trump told reporters "hopefully, they're going to catch this animal."

The gunman did not state a motive for the bloodshed but did complain about injuries sustained during the attacks — a shell casing he said struck him in the eye.

Neves Valente carried out the college mass shooting on December 13 before heading to the home of renowned MIT professor Nuno Loureiro and killing him two days later.

"Neves Valente admitted that he had been planning the Brown University shooting for a long time," the DOJ said.

"Although Neves Valente stated that Brown University was his intended target, based on initial review of the evidence collected, he did not provide a motive for targeting students at Brown University or the professor at MIT. (He) showed no remorse during the recordings."

The clips have not been publicly released.

He blamed the two student victims from Brown — Ella Cook, vice president of the university's Republican Party association, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, originally from Uzbekistan — for their deaths, according to the statement.

"The only objective was to leave more or less on my terms," Neves Valente said in the transcript in which he apparently claims to have had multiple opportunities to execute the mass shooting but "always chickened out."

The Justice Department said the investigation was ongoing and there was not believed to be any threat to the public.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A couple arrives for a mass wedding during the annual Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, northeastern China, embracing the festive spirit amid snow and ice.

Mass wedding at Harbin’s Ice and Snow Festival

2m read
People light candles and lanterns on Manly Beach in Sydney on December 21, 2025, as part of a national day of reflection honouring the victims of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

Analysing convergence of global violence in late 2025

6m read
Law enforcement officers search the area for the Brown University shooting suspect, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Salem

Trump suspends green card lottery programme

2m read
A community member looks at flowers, notes and mementos in a makeshift memorial display sitting in front of Brown University's Van Wickle gates, in Providence, R.I., two days after a shooting took place on the university's campus, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

Hunt for US college shooting suspect drags into 5th day

2m read