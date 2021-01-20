Joe Biden takes oath of office today, becoming the 46th President of the United States. He does so under the shadow of a raging pandemic, economic crisis, deep racial wounds and an irate predecessor. He does so just weeks after the US Capitol barriers were breached and Donald Trump re-impeached. His motto: "Build back America". Follow us for live updates from the inauguration of the 78-year-old Biden, who becomes the oldest man to take oath as president of America.
Washington: US President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday, heading by helicopter to a nearby military base where he will fly to Florida, skipping the inauguration of successor Joe Biden in an extraordinary break with tradition.
Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews where he will board Air Force One.
Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT) as the 46th president of the United States.
"It's been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world," Trump told reporters before heading to Marine One, rotors whirring, on South Lawn.
"We love the American people, and again, it has been something very special. And I just want to say goodbye but hopefully it's not a long term goodbye. We'll see each other again."