U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Joe Biden takes oath of office, becoming the 46th President of the United States. He does so under the shadow of a raging pandemic, economic crisis, deep racial wounds and an irate predecessor. He does so just weeks after the US Capitol barriers were breached and Donald Trump re-impeached. His motto: "Build back America". Follow us for live updates from the inauguration of the 78-year-old Biden, who becomes the oldest man to take oath as president of America.

08:54PM



President Biden delivers inaugural address

"This is a day of history and hope.

"Today we celebrate the triump not of a candidate, but a cause, the cause of democracy.

"We have much to do, much to heal, much to build and much to gain"

08:49PM



Joe Biden is sworn in

Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts.

08:48PM



How long is the oath?

The presidential oath of office is enshrined in the Constitution: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Each president must recite the oath of office, which has been taken 72 times by the 45 presidents of the United States who have preceded Biden.

08:47PM



Jennifer Lopez performs musical selection

Lopez sings 'This land is your land'

08:42PM



Kamala Harris takes oath as Vice-President of the US

Kamala Harris becomes the first female vice-president - and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role.

08:38PM



Lady Gaga belts out the National Anthem.

Lady Gaga Image Credit: https://bideninaugural.org

08:34PM



Rev. Father Leo Jeremiah O'Donovan delivers invocation

08:24PM



Inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden gets underway at US Capitol

Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony has begun.

Guests are seated on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

History will be made at Biden's side, as Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to be vice president.

08:21PM



Biden arrives at ceremony for inauguration

08:16PM



Hero police officer accompanies Kamala Harris

A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is accompanying Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden.

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

Goodman is a Black man and was facing an overwhelmingly white mob. He is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter. Goodman stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.

A police spokeswoman says Goodman's plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris "is a ceremonial role".

08:04PM



Trump lands in Florida, Biden has a message for wife

Donald Trump lands in Florida in final hour of presidency, rejecting tradition by skipping Joe Biden's swearing-in.

Meanwhile, Biden tweets a sweet message to his wife of over 40 years. He wrote: "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."

07:58PM



Biden, Harris showcase American designers

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are showcasing American designers at their inauguration.

The president-elect is wearing a navy suit and navy overcoat by Ralph Lauren. Jill Biden is wearing an ocean-blue wool tweed coat and dress by American designer Alexandra O'Neill of the Markarian label.

US President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff arrive ahead of the inauguration of Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Aides say Harris is wearing Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Both are Black designers, Rogers from Louisiana and Hudson from South Carolina.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a Ralph Lauren suit on Wednesday.

07:18PM



Biden and Harris families reach Capitol

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday for their official inauguration ceremony.

Biden, 78, is to be sworn in at noon (1700 GMT) by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 46th president of the United States.

Harris, 56, will be the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to become vice-president.

07:05PM



The Obamas arrive at the Capitol

Dignitaries begin to arrive at the US Capitol. Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton arrive with their spouses, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton respectively.

Obama on Wednesday congratulated his former deputy, Joe Biden, who is set to take over the top post.

"Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," Obama tweeted, attaching a photo of them walking out of the Oval Office together.

The other living former president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, previously announced he would not attend Biden's inauguration. Carter and his wife, 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter, have largely spent the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter had been the first former president to confirm that he was attending Donald Trump's inaugural in 2017.

06:48PM



Washington braces for tense inauguration

Washington is bracing for a tense inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, as more than 25,000 National Guard troops stand watch over the barricaded city, emptied of the spectators who usually throng the ritual.

Police officers patrol the area near the US Capitol before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

With much of downtown fenced off, security analysts expressed confidence the unprecedented precautions would protect Biden's noon oath of office from a major assault.

Few signs of an organised plot to disrupt the inauguration have emerged, experts say, but the threat of "lone wolf" attacks, or violence carried out by radicalised individuals, was still a concern, particularly at state capitals.

06:29PM



Biden tweets a hope-filled message

06:22PM



Trump leaves behind a letter

President Donald Trump has followed at least one presidential tradition. The White House says the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Trump wrote to Biden or to characterize the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

Earlier, as he left the White House, Trump said he thinks the new administration will have "great success" and claims to have laid the foundation for it.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Trump says the new administration has the "foundation to do something really spectacular."

He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

Trump did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name during his Wednesday remarks.

Trump told cheering, chanting supporters he'll be watching and listening from a distance. He promised he will be back "in some form" and wished the crowd a "good life" before he and his wife boarded the plane.

Trump wanted to be in Florida before Biden becomes president at noon.

06:00PM



Biden attends church ahead of inauguration

Washington: President-elect Joe Biden is attending church ahead of his inauguration, a traditional step taken ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington's Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are incoming Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

At Biden's invitation, the first couple is joined by a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership.

That includes both Senate leaders, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Many presidents have chosen St. John's Episcopal Church, sometimes called "Church of the Presidents," for the inaugural day service. Biden is the second Catholic US president, and St. Matthew's is the seat of the Catholic archbishop of Washington.

Biden spent Tuesday night at Blair House, a traditional move ahead of a president's inauguration.

05:15PM



Trump leaves White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday, heading by helicopter to a nearby military base where he will fly to Florida, skipping the inauguration of successor Joe Biden in an extraordinary break with tradition.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews where he will board Air Force One.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, on Wednesday, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Image Credit: AP

Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT) as the 46th president of the United States.

"It's been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world," Trump told reporters before heading to Marine One, rotors whirring, on South Lawn.

"We love the American people, and again, it has been something very special. And I just want to say goodbye but hopefully it's not a long term goodbye. We'll see each other again."