Washington: It has been a wild US presidential election campaign, and the final week provided another selection of weird and wonderful offbeat moments.

Biden's baby bite

President Joe Biden took a playful bite into the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken at the White House's Halloween party.

The 81-year-old pretended to sink his teeth into the child as he stood beside First Lady Jill Biden... who was wearing a giant panda costume to greet children.

'Tis the election

For "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey, her favourite season may be just around the corner, but she reminded Americans that the election comes first in a social media clip.

Carey, wearing festive attire, launched into her hit track "All I Want For Christmas Is You" - before actor Kerry Washington brought her to a halt.

"No, no, no, it's not your season yet Mariah. It's voting season," Washington said.

Trash talk

Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz, who nurtures a working man persona, ribbed Trump for stumbling during a photo op this week.

"This dude's nearly 80-years-old. He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck," Walz told a Pennsylvania rally, after video showed Trump stumbling as he twice missed the door handle at an airport in Wisconsin.

Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greet supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally on October 28, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Image Credit: AFP

A lot of Trump

A touring, nude, 40-foot statue depicting Donald Trump - complete with genitalia - divided opinions when it appeared in Philadelphia in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I love freedom of speech," one local told The Philadelphia Inquirer. But a Republican Party official was less happy, slamming it as "appalling."

Police reportedly requested the removal of the unflattering artwork, which has been traveling the country ahead of the election.

Dough-mocracy

There are a myriad of reasons Americans will vote, but for some, it may be as simple as the promise of a sweet treat.