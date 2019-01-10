If you spend any amount of time reporting on the border and the people living on either side of it, eventually you are struck by the realisation that it’s much wider than it is long. The actual wall — the sum of official and unofficial policy, of economic and family ties, of criminality and enforcement, of deprivation, and plenty — stretches much farther north to south. I’ve seen it reach deep into misty mountain towns like Todos Santos in rural Guatemala, 1,000 miles from the Rio Grande, where Mam-speaking villagers have scrambled along it for decades to build new communities in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Oakland, California. Or wind its way north, across the Idaho plains to St. Anthony, 1,100 miles away, where it divides families living between there and Jalisco, Mexico.