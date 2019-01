In addition to razor wire, fencing and other physical barriers, a vast network of technology and law enforcement guards the United States’ southern border. And beyond that long, meandering line that runs east to west are the poverty, violence and political oppression that drive migrants north, to an economy that is dependent on their labour. There are walls, real and metaphorical, that separate most Americans from the people cooking in kitchens and working in fields, from the children living in shelters, making it hard to comprehend how any of this actually works. There is a great chasm between the rancher in New Mexico who crosses paths with smugglers on a regular basis and Americans who live hundreds of miles from a port of entry. Talk to any of them and you probably won’t hear what you expected. It’s complicated.