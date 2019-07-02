She moved at an average rate of 46.3 kilometres per day

Copenhagen, Denmark: Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada's far north, a distance of 4,415 kilometres, in 76 days.

The Norwegian Polar Institute says the young female fox left Norway's Svalbard archipelago on March 1 and reached Canada's Ellesmere Island on Monday by way of Greenland.

The institute says the trek is among the longest recorded for an arctic fox.

The institute said in a research article it was able to monitor the small fox's movements across extensive stretches of sea ice and glaciers with a tracking device put on the animal in July 2017.