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Truckload of squid spills into the street in Rhode Island, creating a smelly mess in the summer heat

Narragansett intersection shut for most of day as crews clear foul-smelling squid

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More than 20 tonnes of squid spilled onto a roadway in Narragansett, Rhode Island, on Sunday, after a fully-loaded tractor-trailer overturned on its side, US media reported, quoting state police.
More than 20 tonnes of squid spilled onto a roadway in Narragansett, Rhode Island, on Sunday, after a fully-loaded tractor-trailer overturned on its side, US media reported, quoting state police.
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A tractor-trailer rollover sent a truckload of squid spilling into a Rhode Island roadway, leaving a stench as they sat in the road for hours in the summer heat.

Local authorities have dubbed it the “Squidpocalypse of ’26.”

It was a warm, sunny day in the coastal town of Narragansett when the spill happened Sunday, and Narragansett Police Capt. Ryan Prest said he was told that the scene “started to smell bad as the squid sat out in the sun for a few hours.”

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The fully-loaded trailer was taking the squid to a processing facility out of town when the trailer dislodged and tipped on its side as the driver was navigating a turn, spilling a “substantial portion” of its calamari cargo, the police department said in a statement.

Police responded at 9:27 a.m., and the intersection wasn’t reopened until 5:15 p.m., authorities said.

Video of the scene showed a trailer on its side and massive piles of squid on the road.

“Squid has a distinctive odor to it,” Richard Stevens, a Narragansett resident and fisherman, told WJAR. “It can be very foul smelling, especially if it lands on the road and stays there for awhile.”

Heavy equipment and a dump truck were used to remove the squid, Prest said.

The driver and a passenger in the truck cab weren’t injured, and no other vehicles were involved, Prest said. The Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit is investigating but it’s unclear if any enforcement action will be taken, Prest said.

“We have not issued any citations,” Prest said. “I’m not sure if there will be any citations issued by the state police.”

State police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Narragansett Police Department made light of the situation in a social media post on Wednesday, stating that the town is “still recovering” from the “Squidpocalypse of ’26 — the spill that put ‘slippery when wet’ to shame.”

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