Dubai: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) successfully landed its latest mission on Mars on Monday, with people on the streets, at home and online glued to screens broadcasting the landing.
Hashtags #Nasa and #MarsLanding were top trends on Twitter, with tweeps sharing their excitement on the latest mission to the red planet.
The space probe InSight had its own twitter account, relaying updates from its journey.
Tweeps marvelled at the work that Nasa has been doing in space exploration.
Others induced some humour into the infinite possibilities of what happened during the space probe’s journey and landing.
From aliens desperately trying to block their skyscrapers from the space probe’s lens to a trashed Starbucks cup, tweeps shared their humorous take on the Mars landing.
According to Nasa, InSight was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on May 5, 2018 and after a six-month cruise it landed on Mars last night.