Jalisco is the heartland of one of Mexico's most violent drug gangs

Mexico City: At least 44 bodies hidden in black bags were found buried in a well in Mexico's Jalisco state, authorities said, adding that they managed to identify all the victims.

The human remains were discovered in the well just outside the city of Guadalajara earlier in September when local residents started complaining about the smell, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The vast majority of the bodies were cut up, so authorities had to piece together different parts in order to identify them.

A local organisation which searches for missing people has appealed to the government to send more specialists to assist with identification.

They said that the local forensic department was overwhelmed and does not have the necessary skills to complete the operation.