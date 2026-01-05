32 Cubans killed in US raid in Venezuela: Havana

Two-day mourning declared by Havana for Cubans killed in US’s raid to capture Maduro
The Cuban government says 32 Cuban nationals were killed during a US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
The claim has not been independently verified by Washington authorities but highlighted by Havana as a central grievance.
President Donald Trump told US media that 'many' Cubans were killed in the operation, but did not confirm the number.
In an official statement on Sunday, Cuban authorities announced two days of national mourning on January 5 and 6 to honour the dead and said funeral arrangements would be released.
The Cuban government described the US actions as an aggressive assault on Venezuela and criticised the operation as “state terrorism” and a breach of international norms.
Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned the US operation at a rally in Havana, calling it “a shocking violation of international law” and accusing Washington of a “criminal attack” against Venezuela’s sovereignty.
Cuban officials reiterated that the United States’ pre-dawn raid constituted an act of “state terrorism” and demanded international support against what they describe as aggression.
US officials, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acknowledge that Cuban personnel were present in Venezuela during the raid — noting that many served in advisory or security roles — but they have not confirmed the specific number of Cuban casualties.
In interviews cited by US outlets, Trump said “many Cubans lost their lives” but did not provide an official death toll.
US agencies have not independently verified Havana’s figure of 32.
The US government insists no American forces were killed in the operation, which it describes as a strike aimed at detaining Maduro, who has been brought to New York to face federal charges tied to narco-trafficking and other offenses, as per CBS News
The raid has triggered strong international reactions across Latin America and beyond, with many governments condemning the US intervention as a breach of sovereignty and international law.
Cuba’s close political and economic ties with Venezuela — especially its reliance on Venezuelan oil — deepen Havana’s concern about both the human toll and the geopolitical consequences of the assault.
(With inputs from AFP)
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox