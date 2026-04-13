30 killed in stampede at tourist site in Haiti

Celebratory gathering turns tragic as stampede rocks northern Haiti site
PORT-AU-PRINCE: At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at Haiti’s historic Laferriere Citadel during a crowded tourist event, authorities said, with officials warning the death toll could rise.
The stampede occurred in northern Haiti during celebrations at the site, popular with local tourists.
Local media, citing Haitian authorities, reported that dozens were injured, while civil protection teams expected the death toll to rise due to the large number of missing persons.
The disaster struck Saturday at the mountaintop fortress in northern Haiti, also known as Citadelle Laferrière, when students and visitors packed the UNESCO World Heritage site for an annual celebration, according to civil protection officials.
Jean Henri Petit, head of civil protection in Haiti’s Nord department, said the stampede happened at or near the site’s entrance and was worsened by rain, which made conditions more dangerous as the crowd surged.
The citadel, built in the early 19th century shortly after Haiti gained independence from France, is one of the country’s most visited landmarks and a symbol of national history.
Haiti’s government expressed condolences to the victims’ families, while rescue and recovery efforts continued amid fears that more bodies could still be found.