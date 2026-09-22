3 US senators seek probe of US military AI failures

“Recent events – including public reports of an AI-targeting platform relying on outdated geospatial data in a kinetic strike in Minab, Iran and a public report on an aborted military interdiction operation driven by potential AI-hallucination in disseminated intelligence by US Special Operations Command Pacific – have given us growing concern about the extent to which agencies under your oversight have prioritised acceleration of AI capability adoption and ‘experimentation’ over effective governance,” the senators wrote.