New Orleans: A shooting on New Orleans’ Canal Street has left 11 people injured, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Law enforcement responded to the sound of gunshots around 3.21am Sunday near the French Quarter, where they found multiple people struck by gunfire, according to police.

Ten of the 11 victims were transported to local medical facilities for treatment. The eleventh victim walked in to a hospital on their own, police say.

Two people are reported to be in critical condition.