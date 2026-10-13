GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

10 dead after van falls off cliff precipice in Bolivia

Fatal van accident in Bolivia highlights road safety concerns

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ten people died and four more were injured when a van plunged off a cliff in a mountainous region of western Bolivia on Monday, police reported. The accident occurred in the early morning on a dirt road near the town of Irupana, east of the capital La Paz.
Ten people died and four more were injured when a van plunged off a cliff in a mountainous region of western Bolivia on Monday, police reported. The accident occurred in the early morning on a dirt road near the town of Irupana, east of the capital La Paz.
Instagram

Ten people died and four more were injured when a van plunged off a cliff in a mountainous region of western Bolivia on Monday, police reported.

The accident occurred in the early morning on a dirt road near the town of Irupana, east of the capital La Paz.

Images of the wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a cliff circulated on social media.

"So far, we have 10 fatalities," police chief Colonel Ricardo Terrazas told the private television station Unitel.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Four more people with injuries were taken to hospitals in the capital, Terrazas said, adding that the cause of the accident remained unknown and was under investigation.

Most of the victims worked in a mine nearby, according to local press reports.

Around 1,400 people die on Bolivian roads every year, mainly due to reckless driving and mechanical failures, interior ministry data shows.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tom Cruise stands by Digger despite negative reviews

Tom Cruise stands by Digger despite negative reviews

2m read
Illustrative image.

Ten lions die in suspected poisoning in Tanzania

1m read
The animal, named Leopardus tilcayo after the name used for it by local communities

New cat species found in Bolivia for first time

4m read
Aymara indigenous people perform a ritual to thank 'Pachamama' (Mother Earth) after an unusual snowfall at the Northern Summit of La Paz, along the road to the Yungas, in La Paz department, Bolivia.

Rare snowstorm disrupts life across Bolivia’s Andes

1m read