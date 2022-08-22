Khartoum: Sudan's Council of Ministers declared on Sunday a state of alert and emergency regarding the flood disasters that affected six states, namely River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.
According to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Council stressed importance of mobilising popular efforts to attract internal and external humanitarian support from official and popular bodies to provide assistance to those affected by the situation in the states.
Acting Minister of Cabinet Affairs Osman Hussein Osman affirmed opening of an account in local and foreign currencies to attract support and stand beside those affected in the states by torrential rains and floods.
79 killed in since June
At least 79 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Sudan since June, according to a local official. Abdul Jalil Abdul Rahim, a spokesman of Sudan's National Council for Civil Defense, said dozens of homes were damaged by the floods.
"Most Sudan's 18 states have been affected by the heavy rains, except Khartoum," he told Anadolu Agency.
. On Sunday, the UN said nearly 136,000 Sudanese people have been affected by the floods and heavy rains in the country since June. The rainy season in Sudan usually starts in June and lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed between August and September.