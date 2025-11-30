GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Abductors free 12 young girls kidnapped in Nigeria: 265 children and teachers still being held

Mass kidnappings: Militant factions in Nigeria's northeast still considered 'dangerous'

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
People who were kidnapped during a church service in November 2024 leave after a church meeting in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
People who were kidnapped during a church service in November 2024 leave after a church meeting in Kaduna, northwestern Nigeria, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP

The gang that abducted a group of young women in Nigeria's northeast state of Borno a week ago released the remaining 12 late Saturday, a local official told AFP.

Their release comes as the country has experienced a surge in abductions of young people over the past two weeks.

"All the 12 were released," Abubakar Mazhinyi, president of the local Askira-Uba council, told AFP, adding that they had been taken to hospital.

"They (militants) spoke to the parents," he said. "It was the parents that went to the bush."

Last Saturday, 13 Muslim women and girls, aged between 16 and 23 were kidnapped near their farms in land near a nature reserve that has become a hideout for the militants.

The gang freed one of them after she told them she was nursing a baby.

No ransom was paid, with the militants releasing the women because the army was in pursuit, said Mazhinyi.

Borno: Heart of conflict with militants

Borno state is at the heart of Nigeria's conflict with the militants, which started 16 years ago with Boko Haram.

It was the scene of the 2014 kidnapping of nearly 300 girls in Chibok.

While the militants threat has diminished, both Boko Haram and rival breakaway Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are still dangerous. 

40,000
Number of lives claimed by Nigeria's conflict with militants

The conflict there has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people and forced more than two million people to flee their homes, according to UN figures.

The violence is not confined to the northeast of the country.

Last week armed gangs seized more than 300 children from a Catholic school in the central-western Niger delta state.

Although some managed to escape, more than 265 children and teachers are still being held.

These abductions have been claimed by bandits rather than militants.

Nigeria has a history of mass kidnappings, mostly carried out by criminal gangs looking for ransom payments and targeting vulnerable populations in poorly policed rural areas.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nigeria flags (Photo/Reuters)

Mass kidnapping in Nigeria: 300 abducted, 30 escaped

2m read
A street vendor in Lagos displays local newspapers with headlines on gunmen abducting schoolchildren and staff of the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri community in Nigeria, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba )

Number of kids abducted from Nigerian school up to 303

2m read
Nigeria's coach Eric Chelle stands for the national anthem ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes dashed amid Voodoo allegation

2m read
Trump said Saturday he had ordered the Pentagon to “prepare for possible action” against what he called the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeri

Why Trump’s Nigeria threat is stirring a faith debate

4m read