GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Nigeria military aircraft crashes with 32 onboard

Aircraft on routine mission crashes near naval base in Ondo state

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Air force spokesman Ehimen Ejodame said the aircraft was on a "routine mission" from Benin City in Nigeria's south to the economic hub Lagos when it went down at Igbokoda in Ondo state.
Air force spokesman Ehimen Ejodame said the aircraft was on a "routine mission" from Benin City in Nigeria's south to the economic hub Lagos when it went down at Igbokoda in Ondo state.
X/@visegrad24

Lagos: A Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed Monday in southwestern Nigeria's Ondo state with 32 people on board, according to the military and the aviation minister.

Air force spokesman Ehimen Ejodame said the aircraft was on a "routine mission" from Benin City in Nigeria's south to the economic hub Lagos when it went down at Igbokoda in Ondo state.

"Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board," Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said on X.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Keyamo added that the wreckage of the aircraft, which crashed near a naval base, had been found.

A video circulating on social media showed a small crowd gathered near a river as rescuers searched the area by boat.

"Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing," Ejodame said.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Who are Benin? Messi's final opponent for Argentina

Meet Benin: Messi's final opponent for Argentina

3m read
Airplane mode mid-flight: Air Arabia explains why

Airplane mode mid-flight: Air Arabia explains why

4m read
Citi Developers begins AGUA Residences construction

Citi Developers begins AGUA Residences construction

1m read
Calls grow for stricter penalties as passengers ignore post-landing rules

Air India Express video: Why stay seated after landing?

3m read