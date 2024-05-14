Nairobi: Rescuers have pulled four people out of the rubble of a collapsed building in the Mathare neighbourhood of Kenya's capital on Tuesday, but more people were likely trapped, the Kenya Red Cross said.

"Three out of the four rescued have been taken to a nearby health facility, while one with minor injuries was treated at the scene," the Red Cross wrote on social media platform X.

The building was undergoing demolition when it collapsed, the Red Cross said.

Mathare, in the east of Nairobi, is home to several hundred thousand people and one of the city's largest informal settlements, where planning regulations are poorly enforced.

Mathare was inundated this month when the Mathare River, which runs through it, burst its banks after heavy rainfall, killing dozens and forcing thousands of people to leave their homes.

After weeks of heavy rains that have killed at least 289 people across the country, President William Ruto last month ordered residents to move away from flood-prone areas including in Mathare, where authorities began to destroy housing on riparian land deemed illegal.

The collapsed five-story building had been partially demolished by officials a week ago, but some residents remained in their apartments, said Wanjiru Wanjiru, an activist with the Mathare Social Justice Centre, a local rights group.