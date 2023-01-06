Abu Dhabi: An independent panel of distinguished public figures are meeting this week in Rome, Italy to continue reviewing nominations for the fourth edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in order to decide on the 2023 honourees.

Nominations were received during the submissions period, from July to November 2022, and the honourees will be announced in February 2023.

With their selection, the six judging committee members aim to recognise and support individuals and/or entities working tirelessly and selflessly across divides to create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The 2023 judging committee members are United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations Miguel Ángel Moratinos; former Vice President of Costa Rica Dr Epsy Campbell Barr; Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation at the Holy See His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle; 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi; 2015 Nobel Peace Laureate and entrepreneur Dr Ouided Bouchamaoui; and Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Secretary-General and Muslim Council of Elders Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam.

“The world has an urgent need for mutual respect, for solidarity, and understanding. This award embodies all of these values and I look forward to honouring this year’s recipients and their commitment to advancing human fraternity,” Moratinos said.

Joining Moratinos in Rome is Dr Bouchamaoui, a member of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2015.

“Through this award we can bring a diverse range of voices into our global conversation on fraternity. I wish the nominees success in their journeys and that they become role models through their work and initiatives around the world,” said Dr Bouchamaoui.

“I am looking for people and groups with the light of compassion to make long-lasting changes in society. We need strong actions and bold ideas to make a beautiful, more just, and equitable world,” Satyarthi said.

“It is important that we seek understanding and respect between all peoples and solidify the principles of human fraternity — that is why the award aims to highlight individuals and organisations that contribute to making long-term impact and who are building a framework for initiatives and ideas that foster the development of a more harmonious global human community,” Judge Abdelsalam said.

The judging committee will select the honourees, who will be awarded $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in support of their efforts and for the continuation of their work in advancing human fraternity, collaborating across divides, and driving real progress.

Honourees will be announced at a prestigious ceremony, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi in February 2023.

Previous award honourees include Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb in 2019; United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres; Moroccan French activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten in 2021; His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and his wife, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah; and Haitian humanitarian organisation the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty in 2022.