Dubai Safari will be open at night during Ramadan, but animals will not be visible. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Visitors can hang out at Dubai Safari Park after sunset this Ramadan as it is offering ‘night passes’ for the first time.

The Night Pass experience from 6pm to midnight was announced on social media on Sunday when the sprawling wildlife sanctuary shared a post about its Ramadan timings. “We’ve got updated hours this Ramadan! Join us every day from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM for our regular park experiences, and from 6:00 PM - 12:00 AM for our Night Pass experience!” Dubai Safari Park said in an Instagram post.

Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

No animal display

However, the Park’s website explained that the night passes do not let the visitors see the animals after the sunset. “With this ticket you can enter the park to enjoy the weather,” it stated.

Restaurants and food trucks will be available for the visitors, but animals will not be available during this time, it clarified. “Timing [for the night pass] will be 6pm till 10pm during the weekdays and till 12am during the weekends,” the public announcement added.

The ticket rates on the website also showed that visitors will have to shell out an extra Dh20 for the night pass.

While the regular park entrance tickets are priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for children, night passes cost Dh70 for adults and Dh40 for children.

Timings of other leisure sites

Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality has announced the Ramadan timings for other entertainment sites managed by the civic authority including leisure destinations like Dubai Frame and Dubai Quranic Park.

The opening hours of different entertainment facilities under the municipality will be as below.

Dubai Frame: 11am to 7pm

Quranic Park (The Cave of Miracles and Glass House): Noon to 11pm and noon to 7pm.