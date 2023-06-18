Dubai/Sharjah: Thousands of residents sat on mats and stretched their bodies in various yoga postures as they took part in International Day of Yoga Day celebrations in Dubai and Sharjah organised by the Indian Consulate in Dubai over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, the consulate organised a grand celebration at the Skyline University in Sharjah which was attended by thousands of residents including hundreds of students.

Organised in collaboration with Skyline University in Sharjah and the Sports Council Sharjah, the free event brought together frontline workers and prominent personalities for yoga demonstrations.

Participants wait for the yoga session to begin in Sharjah on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking to Gulf News, some participants of different nationalities said they attended the event as yoga had changed their lives with mental and physical benefits.

Khalid Ahmed Ali from Jordan, who runs a training centre, said he had been practicing yoga for 20 years. “I am 60 years now. I have benefitted a lot from yoga, both mentally and physically. I love doing yoga. I am part of the Buhairah yoga group and when I got to know about this event, I did not want to miss it,” he said.

Another attendee, Tatiana from Ukraine, who is a consultant with a school, said: “I have been in the UAE for three years only. But, I had started practising yoga from my home country five years ago. I am here because I have found many benefits in practising yoga and I wanted to be a part of celebrating yoga and spreading the message about it,” she said.

Indian expat Vinod Nambiar, vice president of CSR and Corporate Communications at an accounting and auditing company, said he brought along a dozen employees of his company to get to know about the benefits of yoga. “I am a regular yoga practitioner and I have participated in yoga day celebrations here for many years. It is heartening to see the increasing participation of people of different walks of life and nationalities and many members of the young generation. With today’s experience, we will be promoting yoga at our company with at least a fortnightly session,” he said.

Renewing commitment

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, encouraged everyone to renew their commitment to the practice of yoga, not just for personal well-being, but also for the larger goal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ the belief that the world is one family.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, addressing the Expo City event in Dubai on Saturday. Image Credit: Ahmad Atlobi/Gulf News

Dr Puri acknowledged the remarkable commitment of the UAE in making community events a success and highlighted the global significance of the International Day of Yoga.

“Yoga originated in India, but it truly belongs to humanity. This wealth from India should be shared with each member of the global family,” he stated, urging the participants to propagate the benefits and importance of yoga.

Way of life

The celebrations sent across the message that yoga extends beyond physical exercises and encompasses a holistic way of life. It is a profound philosophy and practice that has evolved over thousands of years, promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Dr Puri emphasised the transformative power of yoga, stating, “Yoga is not just a group of exercises or asanas; it is a way of life. It benefits our overall well-being beyond just physical and mental fitness. The celebration of International Day of Yoga will be truly meaningful if we can remind ourselves, our family members, and friends of the value of yoga and how it can benefit each of us individually and collectively in making this world a better and healthier place.”

Event at Expo City

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Expo City Dubai witnessed people of different ages gathering at the Opportunity Pavilion for immersing themselves in the ancient practice of yoga that originated in India.

UAE residents at the yoga event in Expo City on Saturday. Image Credit: Ahmad Atlobi/Gulf News

The consulate collaborated with the Expo City Dubai and members of the Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) group to hold the event spreading the message of holistic well-being and unity ahead of the global event that falls on June 21.

Partnering with the Art of Living Foundation, experienced yoga instructors guided the participants through various yoga asanas and pranayama and guided meditations, promoting stress-free living and embracing the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of yoga.

Reema Mahajan, founder of IWD, a social media group of tens of thousands of female expats hailing from India, expressed her delight at the group’s participation in the event.